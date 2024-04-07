Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $239.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

