Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is QV Investors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Magna International accounts for about 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Magna International worth $39,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Magna International by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

