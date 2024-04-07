Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 3,403 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,939,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,666,000 after purchasing an additional 751,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 8,530,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220,564. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

