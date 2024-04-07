Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SOFI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,015,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,102,832. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

