Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,799,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,199,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

