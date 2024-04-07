Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $213,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 2,242,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

