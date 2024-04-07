Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $260,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %

NOC stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.14 and a 200 day moving average of $463.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

