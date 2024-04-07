Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $373,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $193.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average is $192.08. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

