Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New $243,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

