Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 1,828 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 396.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 201,507 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 239,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 1,600,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

