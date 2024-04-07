Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in Fortinet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 388,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 7,335.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,455,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 105,122 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 668,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.91. 7,462,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

