Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 2,158 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 256,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,960,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,697,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

