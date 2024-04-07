Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.01. 466,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average is $149.08. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.