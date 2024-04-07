Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.13. 2,682,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

