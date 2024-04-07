Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.