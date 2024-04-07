Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

About Marks and Spencer Group

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.