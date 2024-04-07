Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

MLM traded up $15.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $619.41. 392,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,137. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $622.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $570.92 and a 200 day moving average of $497.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

