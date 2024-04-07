Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.55

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as low as $8.40. Martinrea International shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Martinrea International Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

