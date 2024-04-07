Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 404,078 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 2.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Marvell Technology worth $146,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,994,790 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,412,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

