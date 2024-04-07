MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXL

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.