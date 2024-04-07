MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MBIA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in MBIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,942,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MBIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised MBIA to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 195,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,198. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of ($31.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

