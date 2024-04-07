Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 877 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.99.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

