Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.99 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

