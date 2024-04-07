Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $114.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

