Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $32.19 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $32,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $8,311,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.84 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.93.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.40.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

