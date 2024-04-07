Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 146 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 2.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 66.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $673.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.60. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

