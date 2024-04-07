Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $127.58 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

