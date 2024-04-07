Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 75,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16,963.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after buying an additional 597,109 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

