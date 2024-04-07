Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 343 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.43 and a 200 day moving average of $230.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

