McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Erste Group Bank

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s stock opened at $266.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.74. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

