Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after purchasing an additional 595,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,717,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,232,000 after purchasing an additional 806,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

