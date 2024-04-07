Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:ARKG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 1,489,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

