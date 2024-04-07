Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.28. 6,567,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,320. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

