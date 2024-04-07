Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $10.79 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,515 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $57.30. 778,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

