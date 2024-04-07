Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BHB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,945. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

