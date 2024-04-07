Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.69. 6,613,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.66 and a 200 day moving average of $280.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

