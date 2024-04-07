Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.01.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.