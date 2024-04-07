Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 121 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $519.54. 420,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

