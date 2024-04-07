Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 2,557 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,362,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.66. 21,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $548.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

