Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 4,060 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after buying an additional 1,118,083 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. 3,982,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,854. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

