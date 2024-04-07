Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 939,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 8,454,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515,579. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.