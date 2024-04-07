Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 6,996 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,030. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

