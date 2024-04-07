Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 8,154 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 29,673,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

