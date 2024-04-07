MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 2.1 %

MNOV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Stories

