MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 2.1 %

MNOV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Stories

