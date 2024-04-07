Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %
MDT stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
