MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.41% of MercadoLibre worth $322,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $13.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,501.72. The company had a trading volume of 288,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,556. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,621.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,514.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.