MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,800.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MELI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,501.72 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,621.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,513.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

