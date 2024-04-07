MetFi (METFI) Price Reaches $1.43

MetFi (METFI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $163.33 million and approximately $157,358.56 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One MetFi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.40802077 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $225,850.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

