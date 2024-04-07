MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,835 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.72% of MFA Financial worth $31,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. 467,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,327. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.10.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

