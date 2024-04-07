MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGEE

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.62%.

Insider Activity

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,110,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MGE Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 2,966.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGE Energy by 64.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 114,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.