MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after acquiring an additional 234,058 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $361,915,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MGM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 1,923,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,486. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.